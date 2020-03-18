The following events have been canceled or postponed, and the following offices and facilities have been closed, due to the coronavirus. Please check back here for more updates:

Brunswick Town Council

BRUNSWICK — The special town meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

Frazier Bridge

LISBON – A March 18 meeting on the replacement of the Frazier Bridge has been postponed. The meeting was to be held by the Maine Department of Transportation.

Lisbon Library and Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department MTM Center

LISBON – Due to current CDC recommendations, the Lisbon Library and Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department MTM Center will be closed until March 31. That includes all preschool and afterschool programming.

Lisbon Town Office

LISBON – Lisbon Town Office will be closed to customers until March 31. Staff will continue to report to the office and handle inquiries via mail, telephone and email.

Lisbon Town Council

LISBON – The Lisbon Town Council budget meetings will be rescheduled and published at a later date. At this time there will be no public, council, board, or committee meetings through at least April 30. The first council meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 5.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

AUGUSTA – Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced Tuesday that all Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices are closed, effective immediately. The closure is in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among staff and the public, and will remain in place until further notice.

Many BMV transactions can be processed via the online services at https://www.maine.gov/sos/online_services/ , such as drivers license and state ID card replacement and renewal, driving records, duplicate vehicle registrations, title replacement, trailer registration renewal and Rapid Renewal for registration of vehicles.

Topsham Municipal Building

TOPSHAM – The Town of Topsham Municipal Building is closed to the public until March 31.

All Board of Selectmen and Planning Board meetings and town committees are canceled until further notice.

Sagadahoc County Courthouse and Administration Building

BATH – The Sagadahoc County Courthouse and Administration Building will be closed to the public for 30 days, beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Cumberland County Government Offices

PORTLAND — In response to the Civil Emergency Proclamation regarding spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Cumberland County Government Offices will close to the general public for thirty days – beginning today, March 16.

Cumberland County Offices will remain operational, but public access to the Probate Court and Office, Executive Offices, and the Registry of Deeds in Portland will be restricted. Public access to the County Emergency Management Agency Office and Regional Communications Center in Windham will be restricted as well.

The District Attorney’s Office in Portland will continue to have limited public access. Members of the public having business with the office who haven’t already been assured entry should call or email in advance. The phone number for the District Attorney’s Office is 207-871-8384. Further contact information is available at cumberlandcounty.org.

Calls, emails and electronic filing will still be allowed at the Cumberland County Probate Court. The phone number for the Probate Office is 207-871-8382. Further contact information is available at cumberlandcounty.org.

The Cumberland County Registry of Deeds Office is closed to the general public, but is accepting electronic recordings. The Registry also has a drop-box for paper recordings. The phone number for the Registry is 207-871-8389. There is a backup number too, which is 207-871-8399. Further contact information is available at cumberlandcounty.org

Cumberland County Commissioners and staff encourage members of the public to follow the guidelines laid out in Governor Mills’s Civil Emergency Proclamation to protect yourself and practice strict social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Regular updates on the state of the disease can be found at the Maine Center for Disease Control and United States Center for Disease Control.

Bowdoinham municipal buildings

BOWDOINHAM – Effective Immediately, all municipal buildings are closed to the public and all municipal events are postponed through March 27.

Bowdoin town office

BOWDOIN – In response to the CDC and State Government’s recommendations in relation to COVID-19, the Bowdoin Town Office will be closed to patrons until March 31.

Many office functions are available online for your convenience and needs.

There will be limited office coverage, in the form of answering phone calls, should you have questions or concerns.

Brunswick School Department

BRUNSWICK – All Brunswick schools are closed until at least March 27

Brunswick town offices

BRUNSWICK – All town offices and buildings, including the town hall and the recreation center are closed until at least March 27. Town officials will be working remotely and can be reached by phone, email or the town website.

Brunswick Explorer

BRUNSWICK- The Brunswick Explorer has reduced services to one bus running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 27. The bus will run eastbound starting at Mallard Pond on even hours and westbound starting from Sweetser on odd hours per the scheduled stops/checkpoint times.

People Plus

BRUNSWICK – All classes, clubs and programs at People Plus are suspended until further notice, but the center remains open. for some services. The Volunteer Transportation Network and Good Morning Call-in program both continue to operate with added safety precautions. Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels will still operate out of the center as well as their Aging and Disability Resources counseling services which will be conducted via phone calls (no in-person meetings at this time).

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is closed but is still offering grab and go food outside the building during regular hours. Food delivery to home-bound clients is expected to continue.

Other Brunswick closures:

The Gathering Place

Midcoast Humane

Pejepscot History Center

Brunswick Visitors Center

Curtis Memorial Library

