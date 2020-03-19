From her office at the Libby Memorial Library in Old Orchard Beach, Lee Koenigs can see the whitecaps of the Atlantic Ocean and the Sea Viper rollercoaster in the Palace Playground. It sits silently awaiting the squeals of joy, and the screams of terror that can be heard all the way to the library during summer months. The crocuses are yawning in the garden outside of the reading area. Residents have begun to meander into Memorial Park in anticipation of warm weather and sunny days. Mrs. Koenigs, the director of the Libby Library, has been viewing seasonal changes from her “new” office for the past five years, but has been director for eight and an employee of the library for the last 16. Recently, I sat down with her to discuss “all things library.”

What sparked your interest in becoming a librarian?

This was not a clear-cut decision, although I have always been a reader and one of those scary “book-sniffing” people. It was a serendipitous journey for me. As a college student at Boston University, I studied Literature, Hispanic Language, and Business, earning degrees in those subjects. When I became a mom, I chose to stay at home with my children while they were young and then started working part-time when they were all in school. I’d been bringing my son and daughters to Libby Library for five years and then, at the request of then-director Eileen McNally, I accepted a part-time position as a Library Assistant. Part-time led to full-time, Assistant Director, and then to my present position as Director. I have an advanced level public library certification from the Maine State Library.

If you had not become a librarian, which career would you have chosen?

I would have become a translator, though maybe not at the U.N.

What is your favorite book?

I have a top ten booklist, but I will tell you about a few of my favorites. As a child, I loved “Beezus and Ramona” by Beverly Clearly. I also enjoyed the Nancy Drew mysteries. I especially loved looking at all those titles lined up on the shelf with their beautiful blue and yellow covers. If I were a child today, I know I would be obsessed with, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” and other titles in that series by Laura Numeroff.

Overall, a few books that I found life–changing were “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy and “Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand. That book blew my mind at the time that I read it. I think that a book’s impact depends upon one’s age, experiences and perspective at the time that it is read and can change over time. Another of my most treasured is “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronte.

If you could recommend one book, which would you recommend to your library patrons in Old Orchard Beach?

There is no one book that I would recommend because it’s not about what I enjoy. It’s anyone’s given preferences at any given time. However, a book that I was instrumental in recommending this year is the One Beach, One Book Community Read title “Wildfire Loose” by Joyce Butler. After much deliberation, that book was chosen by a committee of people to commemorate the Maine Bicentennial.

Many People vacation in Old Orchard Beach. What is your favorite vacation place?

That’s a tough question. I enjoy travelling and have had many wonderful experiences. If I had to pick one, I guess it would be Hawaii. I’ve been there a few times. It’s just so beautiful, and I love snorkeling. Hawaii is one of the best places for snorkeling in the world.

What are the requirements for obtaining a library card?

To obtain a free library card, it is necessary to prove that you are either a permanent resident, own property in OOB, or have a 12-month rental. Items that can be used as proof are: a driver’s license or other government ID with an OOB address, or a photo ID and proof of residence such as a car registration form, utility bill, or property bill. Cards can also be purchased by non-residents for $15 for a three-month card, $20 for six months, or $25 for a year.

What upcoming library programs are you excited about?

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, all of our in-house children’s and adult programs have been cancelled or suspended. The library offers numerous digital resources that can be accessed via our website and we will be streaming our weekly storytimes. For programming updates, please check our website or call the library at 207-934-4351.

What would you like people to know about the Libby Memorial Library?

If you have not been to the library in a while, I think what you find will be unexpected.

