The York County Shelter Programs Food Pantry will offer drive-through service to comply with a ban on gatherings of 10 people or more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The pantry provides food to about 3,000 residents of York County each month.

The drive-through service will begin Friday at the food pantry at 5 Swetts Bridge Road in Alfred. Volunteers will direct cars through the rear entrance of the parking lot to a tent. Pre-packaged boxes of food will be placed in each car by volunteers.

The pantry is open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

York County Shelter Programs has taken other steps in response to the coronavirus, including increasing cleaning and disinfecting of shelter facilities. Staff at the shelter were also briefed on how to recognize symptoms, staff members are screened for symptoms when they enter the building and visitors are limited. Residents are not leaving the shelter except for essential situations such as medical appointments.

“We will get through this,” Megan Gean-Gendron, executive director of York County Shelter programs, said. “We are doing our part to flatten the curve – in order for that to happen as quickly as possible, it is critical that we take every protective measure possible.”

