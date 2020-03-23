After another triumphant basketball season, players from Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland were honored by being named to various all-star teams.

The South Portland girls made it to the state final for the first time since 1986 and had three players named to the Southwestern Maine Activities Association all-star team.

The first-team included South Portland’s Maggie Whitmore and Scarborough’s Madison Blanche, along with Amanda Kabantu and Gemima Motema of Portland and Windham’s Hannah Talon.

The second-team featured South Portland’s Ashlee Aceto, along with Cheverus’ Lauren Jordan, Noble’s Amy Fleming and Raegan Kelly and Windham’s Sarah Talon.

Scarborough’s Lindsay Fiorillo and South Portland’s Kaleisha Towle made the third-team, along with Gorham’s Adele Nadeau, Massabesic’s Marissa Holt and Portland’s Davina Kabantu.

Scarborough’s Madison Blanche and South Portland’s Ashlee Aceto made the SMAA Class AA All-Defensive team, along with Kennebunk’s Emly Archibald and Portland’s Amanda Kabantu, Davina Kabantu and Gemima Motema.

South Portland’s Hylah Owen was named to the SMAA All-Rookie team, along with Falmouth’s Sloane Ginevan, Gorham’s Anna Nelson, Noble’s Hannah Drew and Windham’s Carly Morey.

Scarborough’s Madison Blanche, Bella Dickinson, Vanessa DiRisi and Julia Freeman and South Portland’s Kaleisha Towle and Maggie Whitmore qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Blanche and Dickinson and South Portland’s Aceto, Towle and Whitmore took part in the SMAA Senior All-Star Game.

Scarborough’s Blanche was named the Lisa Blais Manning Student-Athlete of the Year.

South Portland’s Whitmore was chosen as the SMAA Class AA Player of the Year.

The SMAA boys’ first-team included Scarborough’s Brian Austin and South Portland’s Geremi Baez. They were joined by Sanford’s Leyton Bickford and Thornton Academy’s Dylan Griffin and Peyton Jones.

South Portland’s Cade Carr and Pamba Pamba made the second-team, along with Bonny Eagle’s Jacob Humphrey, Gorham’s Grant Nadeau and Thornton Academy’s Jack Pyzynski.

South Portland’s Ryan Boles and Hunter Owen were named to the third-team, along with Deering’s Darryl Germain and Askar Houssein, Gorham’s Jordan Bretton and Massabesic’s Trevor Beals.

Scarborough’s Zander Haskell was an honorable mention, as well as the SMAA Class AA Rookie of the Year.

South Portland’s Jaelen Jackson and Owen Maloney made the SMAA Class AA All-Rookie team.

South Portland’s Kevin Millington was named the SMAA Class AA Coach of the Year.

Scarborough’s Brian Austin and Jackson Taylor and South Portland’s Hunter Owen qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, the Cape Elizabeth boys placed Nate Mullen on the Class A/B second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett played in the WMC Senior All-Star Game.

Cape Elizabeth’s Jack Bassett and Will Concannon qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth’s Karli Chapin made the third-team and was named to the WMC All-Defensive team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Chapin and Isabel Berman played in the WMC Senior All-Star Game and also qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Blanche and South Portland’s Aceto and Whitmore represented Class AA/A/B South in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star girls’ game.

Scarborough’s Austin and South Portland’s Baez and Pamba played for the Class AA/A/B South team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star boys’ game.

South Portland’s Kevin Millington was selected the Class AA South boys’ Coach of the Year for the state.

Cape Elizabeth’s Isabel Berman and Scarborough’s Madison Blanche qualified for the girls’ All-State, All-Academic team.

Last but certainly not least, South Portland’s Maggie Whitmore was a finalist for the Miss Maine Basketball award, which went to Julia Colby of Oxford Hills.

