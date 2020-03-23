Exhibits

Merrymeeting Arts Center in Bowdoinham is postponing “Equinauxion 2020” art auction, as well as all classes and other activities until further notice, but plans to reschedule.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries at U.S. Route 1 in Falmouth is closed until further notice, but readers are invited to visit the website at elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Maine College of Art has canceled all public events.

Portland First Friday Art Walk canceled until further notice, including the April 3 event.

SPACE Gallery in Portland has canceled “Mount Eerie” on April 14.

TEMPO pARTy, a fundraising party for TEMPOart scheduled for March 25, at Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland, has been canceled. tempoartmaine.org

The Telling Room: “Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular,” featuring Lady Lamb, postponed from April 7 to Sept. 29 at

State Theatre in Portland.

Museums

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art and Peary-MacMillan museum in Brunswick are closed until further notice.

The Maine Jewish Museum is closed until further notice; check the website at mainejewishmuseum.org for updates.

The Portland Museum of Art is closed until April 13.

Music

Music in April hosted by People Plus in Brunswick has been postponed to June 25 at St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick.

Daponte String Quartet is canceling the remainder of its March concerts, with the intention of rescheduling. Ticket holders may donate the price of their tickets, be credited for a future concert through the end of 2020, donate tickets to Friends of DaPonte String Quartet or request a refund. Contact Executive Director Lisa Westkaemper at 315-7105 or [email protected] for further information.

Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, has canceled all events, including The Beach Boys March 27 performance.

Portland Ovations: “The Snowy Day” on March 29 has been canceled.

Portland Symphony Orchestra is canceling all concerts as well as select events through April 13, including the Bravo, Britain concert on April 7. Ticket-holders may exchange tickets for unaffected concerts, donate the price of their ticket to the PSO as a tax-deductible donation or request a refund by May 18, all through PortTIX at [email protected] or by calling 842-0800.

St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. All March and April events canceled until April 30, when Vivid Motion’s show “Grania” is scheduled to open.

Theater/Dance

Lyric Music Theater: “Fun Home,” which was scheduled to open March 27, has been postponed, along with “Grumpy Old Men,” which the theater hopes to include in a future season. Tickets may be donated as a tax-deductible donation, exchanged for a future show or refunds can be requested through [email protected] or 799-1421.

Maine Moves V: new dance + performance by Maine artists scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until June 6 at Portland Ballet Studio Theater 517 Forest Ave., Portland, mainemoves5.eventbrite.com.

Snowlion Repertory Company has postponed “The Secret Princess,” originally slated to open April 24. The show will be presented in the fall.

St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, is canceling all shows until April 30, but plans to reschedule. Patrons with tickets will be updated as soon as new dates have been set. Email [email protected] for more information.

