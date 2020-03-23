Meetings

Chebeague Island

Remote access to Board of Selectmen meetings is via Zoom, as facilities are closed. On a computer: zoom.us/j/8515777311. On a landline telephone: 1-929-205-6099, meeting ID: 851 577 7311. On a cell phone: 1-929-205-6099, 851 577 7311 #.

Wed. 4/1 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Hall is closed until further notice. Town Council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can participated in virtually through Zoom (details at falmouthme.org).

Wed. 4/1 7 p.m. Town Council Public Hearing

Thur. 4/2 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

Yarmouth

All nonessential town committee and board meetings are canceled until further notice. Town Council Operations Committee meeting will be broadcast at yarmouth.me.us or on Yarmouth TV Public Access Channel. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 3/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Canceled

Cumberland

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled.

Durham

All scheduled public meetings are postponed through mid-May. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Freeport

All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled until at least April 28. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.

North Yarmouth

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.

Pownal

All meetings have been canceled at least through March.

