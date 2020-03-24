PORTLAND — A crowded field of Democrats has emerged to replace three longtime legislators representing Portland in the Legislature in November.

District 37 Rep. Richard Farnsworth, District 38 Rep. Matt Moonen and District 41 Rep. Erik Jorgensen can’t seek re-election because of term limit restrictions. State representatives are allowed to serve no more than four consecutive terms.

The state primary scheduled for June 9 will decide the final candidates for each seat.

Farnsworth, who has served five non-consecutive terms in the Senate, said last week he is undecided if he will run for public office again.

“I will be turning 80 in July and there comes a time to pass the torch on to someone younger,” he said.

Looking to replace Farnsworth are Democrats James Cloutier of Fleetwood Street and Grayson Lookner of Westbrook Street and Republican Jane Frey of Rowe Avenue.

Farnsworth serves on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee and is chairman of the Leaves of Absence Committee.

Four Democrats have entered the race for Moonan’s seat: Michael Flaherty of Valley Street, Charles Skold of State Street and Barbara Wood and Jordan Zema, who both reside on Emery Street.

Moonan, the House Majority Leader, serves on the Rules and Business of the House Committee and is chairman of the Joint Select Committee on Joint Rules. He has been in the House for four terms. He could not be reached for comment.

Jorgensen’s seat has caught the interest of three Democrats: Laurie Davis of Oakdale Street, Benjamin Grant of Catherine Street and and Samueal Zager of Prospect Street. Jorgensen, who is on the Bills in the Second Reading and Appropriations and Financial Affairs committees, has served four terms in the House.

“I have termed out with great regret, but there are some really talented people running for my seat.” Jorgensen said. “I hope everybody gets a chance to meet them because it really is an embarrassment of riches.”

W. Edward Crockett, who represents District 43, is being challenged by fellow Democrat Robert Mentzinger, a resident of Cyprus Street.

Rep. Benjamin Collings, a Democrat who represents District 42, is not seeing any competition within his own party, but is being challenged in his re-election bid by Republican Susan Abercrombie of Malily Road and Green Party member Carolyn Silvius of Pembroke Street.

Running unopposed for another term in the Legislature are Reps. Michael Brennan (District 36), Michael Sylvester (District 39) and Rachel Talbot Ross (District 40) and Sens. Benjamin Chipman (Senate District 27) and Heather Sanborn (Senate District 28).

