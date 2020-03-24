BATH — Only 41% of Bath Iron Works employees clocked in for their shift at the shipyard Tuesday morning after BIW leadership confirmed an employee tested positive for coronavirus Sunday.

According to Tim Suitter, the communications representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers local S6, BIW’s largest union, employees were not making a unified statement by not coming into work. Instead, it was a decision among many individuals to keep themselves and their families safe.

The company issued a statement on its website Sunday saying it was notifying employees who were in close contact with the worker who tested positive, and that those employees would “complete a 14-day period of observation from their last contact.”

BIW spokesman David Hench told the Portland Press Herald the workers who were in close contact have been told to stay home while under observation. A union official said the company did not reveal the person’s name to them, but they believe it was a member of the shipyard’s labor relations staff.

“BIW was informed today that an employee has contracted the COVID-19 virus,” the company statement reads in part. “The individual was last at work on March 13 in the Main Yard.”

Statewide, Maine health officials confirmed 118 have tested positive for the disease, and 3,014 people have tested negative as of Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease caused by a coronavirus, COVID-19, is spread through person-to-person contact. Public health officials are urging everyone to practice good hygiene – washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer as a backup – as well as keeping a 6-foot buffer between others, avoiding large gatherings and staying home as much as possible.

Last Thursday, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy told Bath Iron Works’ president to emphasize the shipyard’s need to stay open, regardless of the health risk to its 8,000 employees.

“Delivering or redelivering our ships to the fleet is a national need that is unwavering and crucial to our national security,” wrote James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy. “Secretary Modley, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Commandant of the Marine Corps (CMC), and I understand that this national emergency presents a challenge and we are dedicated to working closely with you to ensure the safety of the workforce and the national security mission.”

On Monday Geurts’ letter was met with a statement Local S6 leaders issued to its members reaffirming their call for the shipyard to close and give its workers paid leave.

“We are hardworking men and women that have very important jobs of producing the very best manufactured ships to the Navy,” union leaders wrote. “With that said, we go home every night to our families, husbands, wives and children. Some of us or them have preexisting conditions that put us all at a greater risk of serious complications if diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.”

Last week Maine delegates joined union leaders in demanding the shipyard close to protect workers and their families from coronavirus as it spreads throughout the state.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden released a joint statement Thursday in which they called on the Defense Department to do more to protect BIW employees from the coronavirus. They also vowed to provide the U.S. Department of Defense with any authority or funding needed to mitigate the virus’s spread while keeping the defense industrial base and national security strong.

“We are deeply concerned about the stability of the defense industrial base as the whole nation combats the current novel coronavirus outbreak,” the statement reads. “We are equally worried about the health and safety risks to the industrial base’s primary asset – its skilled workforce – as defense companies struggle to support our nation’s military while also managing the unique challenge we face today.”

Also on Thursday, Maine House Speaker Sarah Gideon and Senate President Troy Jackson, both Democrats, issued a joint statement urging the Defense Department to push back its scheduled deadlines for delivery of Bath-made warships, citing the virus pandemic.

