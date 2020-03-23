A Bath Iron Works employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The company issued a statement on its website Sunday saying it was notifying employees who were in close contact with the worker who tested positive, and that those employees would “complete a 14-day period of observation from their last contact.”

BIW spokesman David Hench said the workers who were in close contact have been told to stay home while under observation.

“BIW was informed today that an employee has contracted the COVID-19 virus,” the company statement reads in part. “The individual was last at work on March 13 in the Main Yard.”

The company said its medical personnel are working closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It urged employees who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, not to report to work.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, persistent coughing or fever, it said.

Last week, leaders of two of the largest unions at BIW called on the shipyard’s parent company, General Dynamics, to immediately close the yard and send its 8,000 workers home with full pay to comply with social distancing recommendations to contain the spread of coronavirus.

But on Thursday, Assistant Secretary of the Navy James Geurts told BIW’s president to emphasize the shipyard’s need to stay open, regardless of the health risk to its employees, noting the importance of delivering warships to the fleet.

According to the Maine CDC, there were 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine as of Sunday, an increase of 33 percent over Friday’s total. More than half of the cases occurred in Cumberland County, it said.

