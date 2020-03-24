YARMOUTH — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yarmouth Community Food Pantry is seeking donations for those in need.

Donations, which should be shelf-stable food in bags, can be dropped off in the bed of the truck inside the barn at 240 West Main St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday, March 28.

