YARMOUTH — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yarmouth Community Food Pantry is seeking donations for those in need.
Donations, which should be shelf-stable food in bags, can be dropped off in the bed of the truck inside the barn at 240 West Main St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday, March 28.
