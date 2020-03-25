Marjorie S. Jackson 1938 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Marjorie S. Jackson passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on March, 6, 2020, at the age of 82. Margie was generous, gracious, loved to laugh and sing, and she had a beautiful smile for everyone. She lived a full life, and was beloved by all who knew her. The world was a better place with Margie in it, and she will be greatly missed. Margie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter J. Jackson, her parents, John and Ruth Snyder, and her older sister, Audrey Donley. Margie was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and she lived in Trumbull, Conn., during her youth. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. Margie lived in San Francisco for about a year, and then she moved to Boston where she worked in a travel agency. There Margie met Walter on a blind date! Walter and Margie married and settled in Hamden, Conn., where they were devoted members at Dunbar Church. They loved hosting holiday celebrations with their gourmet cooking. Margie was a choir member and a leader at Dunbar’s famous Apple Festivals. She also loved skiing, golf, tennis and especially sailing! Margie was also a travel enthusiast, enjoying the company of family and friends. She toured Western Europe with her sister after college graduation. She traveled to the Caribbean Islands as a travel agent. Margie honeymooned in Paris and visited the Holy Land with her husband Walter. She was always enthusiastic to experience week-long excursions and local tours throughout the Eastern states. Margie also ventured into Alaska, New Zealand and The Galapagos Islands. After being widowed in 1992, Marjorie was a manager at the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in New Haven, Conn. In 2015, Margie moved to Highland Green in Topsham, Maine. Audrey and her husband, Gordon, moved next door soon thereafter. Marjorie will be laid to rest with Walter in a circle of friends’ columbarium at Dunbar Church in Hamden. There will be a small gravesite memorial service in her honor. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit www.brackettfh.com.

