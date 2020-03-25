Cape Elizabeth

Town offices are closed. All meetings except Town Council meetings and workshops are suspended until further notice. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/video_archive/home.html. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Scarborough

All town building are closed and all meetings have been suspended until further notice. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

South Portland

All board, city and committee meetings are suspended through at least the end of March and all municipal facilities are closed. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

