SACO — Roman Catholic parishes are offering special programming/events during the COVID-19 crisis, including their communication platforms, online Mass times, online giving sites, and additional offerings. The list is now posted at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/communication-platforms-and-online-resources-maine-parishes. The list will be updated at that site as parish plans, events, faith opportunities, and further information are made available.

Locally, the Good Shepherd Parish in Saco is offering online services.

Information can be found at its website: http://goodshepherdparish.us, and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Good-Shepherd-Parish-143057442376809/

There are online Masses. Fr. Brad Morin, parochial vicar of Good Shepherd Parish, is offering live and archived daily Masses on his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bradmorin222). The Masses are also archived at the parish website https://goodshepherdparish.us/mass-with-fr-morin).

Online giving can take place at http://goodshepherdparish.weshareonline.org/

There are also special offering opportunities. A special COVID-19 resources page (https://goodshepherdparish.us/covid-19-resources) and Fr. Morin is periodically livestreaming prayer opportunities on his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bradmorin222).

Confessions at some churches are still being offered, albeit outside of the church doors..

In York County, Fr. Bill Labbe and Fr. Jack Dickinson will offer confessions in front of the rectory at Notre Dame Church in Springvale and the sidewalk in front of the church doors at St. Matthew Church in Limerick. There will be a chair if someone wants to get out of their car to go to confession, but if they can’t get out of the car, the priests will come over to the passenger side window to hear their confession. If there is more than one person in the car, then the others will have to step out. Here is the schedule for both churches: Saturday, March 28, and Saturday, April 4, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, March 30, and Monday, April 6, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 31, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (St. Matthew only); Thursday, April 2, and Thursday, April 9, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Holy Saturday, April 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

