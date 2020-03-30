OLD ORCHARD BEACH — If you see a big yellow school bus parked at Landry’s Shop ‘n Save on Friday, it is there for one special reason. It is where people are accepting nonperishable food items to benefit neighbors in need.

The Stuff the Bus food drive benefits the OOB Community Food Pantry — which in turn helps those who need a hand.

The Stuff the Bus event, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. has been organized by a number of organizations, including Saco Bay Rotary, Landry’s Shop ‘n Save, the Town of Old Orchard Beach, its recreation department, and the Community Friendly Connection.

Pat Brown of Community Friendly Connection said the event is being held so the food pantry can continue to meet the need of current clients and others who may be in need in the future.

The bus will be in the parking lot at Landry’s 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at 2 Cascade Road.

