AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will stick with Coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare.
Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, “Shaka’s our coach.”
Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons.
Next season will be Smart’s sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas, but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 this season with no seniors and are expected to return the entire lineup.
