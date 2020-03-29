(Ed. Note: Basketball all-stars were recapped last week)

The 2019-20 winter sports season will be remembered for many reasons.

The competition was breathtaking, local athletes dazzled and it might have been the last time we see high school sports for awhile.

Here’s a list of athletes who were honored for their play this winter:

Boys’ hockey

Greely’s boys’ hockey team repeated as state champion and the Rangers placed forward Andy Moore on the Class B South first-team. He was joined by Yarmouth defenseman Spencer King and goalie Charles Henry Watson.

Greely forwards Evan Dutil and Ryan Moore made the second-team.

Greely goalie Jared Swisher and Yarmouth forward Isaac Grondin were named to the third-team.

Honorable mentions included Greely defenseman Caleb Duff and goalie Ben Singer, along with Yarmouth defenseman Cam Miller.

Greely’s Duff and Andy Moore and Yarmouth’s King and Will Giese were named to the Class B South Senior All-Star team.

Yarmouth’s Watson was chosen the Class B South Goaltender of the Year.

Greely’s Moore, who had 22 goals and 23 assists this past season, was named Class B South Forward of the Year, as well as the winner of the Evans Spear Award, given to the outstanding senior player in the region. Yarmouth’s King was a finalist for the award.

The Class A all-state team wasn’t available at press time.

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey all-state team included Greely defender Leah Walker.

The North All-Conference team featured Yarmouth/Freeport forwards Olivia Bradford and Sadie Carnes, defender Chloe White and goalie Allie Perrotta.

The South All-Conference team included Falmouth forward Kate Kinley and defender Grace Fallon.

Greely’s Walker was a finalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the state’s outstanding senior player. Edward Little’s Maranda Guimond was the winner.

Falmouth’s Hannah Dubinsky, Grace Fallon and Jojo Kaserman, Greely’s Leah Walker and Yarmouth/Freeport’s Sophie Newberg and Paige Rinaldi played in the Senior All-Star Game.

Indoor track

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association indoor track boys’ first-team included Falmouth’s Ben Greene in the senior 800 and two-mile, Joshua Bradford (senior shot put) and the Yachtsmen’s 4×800 relay team (Benjamin Potter, Michael Smoluk, Faran Igani and Greene).

Falmouth’s Greene (one-mile) and Adrian Friedman (senior triple jump) were second-teamers.

Falmouth’s Potter (two-mile) made the third-team.

Falmouth’s Adrian Friedman, Ben Potter, Harrison Rhodes and Michael Smoluk qualified for the All-Academic team.

On the girls’ side, Falmouth’s open relay (Abbie Ryer, Avi Fishman, Maria Neuhauser and Maddie Marks) made the first-team.

The second-team included Falmouth’s Karley Piers (two-mile).

Falmouth’s Piers also made the third-team in the mile.

Falmouth’s Xantia Kansil, Maddie Marks and Abbie Ryer qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, the boys’ first-team included Greely’s Sam Wilson (mile) and Yarmouth’s Chris Koskinen (200 and pole vault) and Michael McNeil (shot put).

Freeport’s Martin Horne (800 and mile) and Greely’s Elias Leggat-Barr (two-mile) made the second-team.

The WMC girls’ first-team featured Freeport’s Shaina Curry (high jump), Tara Migliaccio (400) and the Falcons’ 4×200 relay, Greely’s Marin Provencher (mile and two-mile) and Leah Traficonti (triple jump)

Freeport’s Emma Abbott (200) and Greely’s Abby Irish (two-mile) and Olivia Marsanskis (pole vault) made the second-team.

Swimming

The boys’ Southwestern all-star swim team included Falmouth’s Patrick Dill (200 freestyle relay), Will Porter (medley relay and 100 backstroke) and Milo Smith (diving), Greely’s Matt Desmond (500 freestyle), Brady Fluet (medley relay, 200 individual medley, 400 free relay and 100 breaststroke) and Charter Sasseville (medley relay, 200 IM and 100 backstroke) and Yarmouth’s Conor Wolff (200 free relay).

Falmouth’s Smith was named the North division Diver of the Year.

Falmouth’s Betsy Perron was named North division Coach of the Year.

The girls’ squad included Falmouth’s Mae Causey (medley relay, 200 free relay, 50 free and 100 butterfly) and Lilly Smith (diving), Greely’s Emma Cyr (400 free relay), Elizabeth Domingo (100 breaststroke), Abby Hollis (500 free and 100 backstroke), Kyla Moroney (200 free relay) and Jaehee Park (200 free relay, 400 free relay 100 free and 200 free) and Blake Wescott (400 free relay) and Yarmouth’s Alexandra Ericson (medley relay, 200 IM and 100 backstroke), Amelia Koslin (200 free relay) and Zoe Siegel (medley relay and 100 butterfly).

Falmouth’s Oceane Bowden, Mae Causey, Julia Lee, Elizabeth Seeker and Lilly Smith qualified for the All-Academic team.

Falmouth’s Smith was named North division Diver of the Year.

Yarmouth’s Dave Cox was chosen South division Coach of the Year.

Greely’s Rob Hale was named North division Coach of the Year.

Skiing

The Falmouth/Waynflete co-op boys’ Alpine ski team won the Class A state title and placed Ben Adey, Andrew Christie, Ben Keller, A.J. Noyes and Nicholas Shapiro on the SMAA all-star team.

Falmouth’s Shapiro also qualified for the All-Academic team.

The SMAA girls’ team included Falmouth’s Cielia Geci and Sophie Dillon.

Falmouth’s Alexa Dargie made the All-Academic team.

In the WMC, the boys’ Alpine all-star team included Greely’s Alex Richard and Yarmouth’s Killian Marsh.

The WMC girls’ Alpine team featured Greely’s Elizabeth Hanson, Yarmouth’s Eleanor Donahue, Greely’s Ruth Weeks, Yarmouth’s Hannah Moore, Freeport’s Bella St. Cyr and Maisy St. Cyr and Yarmouth’s Tasha Powers.

Freeport’s Jane Dawson and Jillian Wight, Greely’s Alex Collins and Yarmouth’s Annie Bergeron, Sadie Cowles, Maddie Marston and Mary Psyhogeos and Emma Haims of Maine Coast Waldorf qualified for the Western Maine Conference Nordic girls’ all-star team.

The WMC boys’ Nordic all-star team featured Freeport’s Noah Hight, Caleb Hunter, Sam Robinson and Tom Robinson, Greely’s Leif Harvey, MCW’s Seamus Woodruff and Yarmouth’s Kendrick Langenbach.

Freeport’s Noah Hight, Tom Robinson and Sarah Baker Southall qualified for the All-Academic team.

Cheering

Falmouth’s Grace Scott qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

