ARUNDEL – Community Outreach Services has announced a new location for the Friday morning food pantry starting April 3.
The pantry opens at 9 a.m. at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road in Arundel.
The pantry is curbside pick-up first come, first serve, until the food is gone, COS officials said. Volunteers will assist.
Community Outreach Services has asked patrons to be patient, as the Friday pantry transitions to its new location.
