YARMOUTH — Police are looking into a third theft of a statue from a grave at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The department received a report the morning of March 19 of Jesus and Mary statues being stolen from the Smith Street graveyard. The approximately 2-foot-tall statues had last been seen about 10 days prior, according to Police Chief Daniel Gallant.

A second person reported thefts as well from the cemetery, according to Lt. Kevin Pedersen. Items are missing from two separate graves: a foot-tall statue of Jesus from one, and an owl bell and plastic crosses from another.

Police received a third report last weekend of a missing statue, worth $100. The department is putting out information via a statewide crime bulletin, Pedersen said.

Yarmouth Police can be reached with any leads at 846-3333.

