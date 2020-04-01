BRIDGETON – Anne E. (Gardner) Smith, 73, of Bridgeton passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Beloved mother, grandmother, twin sister, sis, aunt and friend, Anne was born and raised in Rockland, Mass. but moved to Maine and resided in Bridgeton for the last 34 years. She was the widow of Ed Smith and was preceded in death by her mother and father Olive and Roy Gardner. Her free spirit, infectious smile, larger than life laugh, and feistiness were her most endearing qualities.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Mary Schneider and husband Tony of Plymouth, Alicia Merritt and her partner Scott Malkasian of Princeton, Aimee McCue of Pembroke, Chenoa Sullivan and her husband Patrick of Poland, Maine and Amanda Lanzalotta of Portland; her brother David and his wife Doris and twin sister Ellin Schneider and youngest sister Brenda. She was the fun-loving Grams/Rammy/Brammy to Meagen, Frank, Tyler, Joseph, Shaye Lyn, Reilly and Liam as well as her great-grandchildren Aviera and Ariana. She was an aunt and friend to many and will be remembered fondly by all.

A private gathering with her family and closest friends will be held at a later date.

