More than 3,000 medical-grade N95 respirator masks were donated Tuesday to MaineHealth, the state’s largest integrated health care system, by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

The Bath shipyard, in a statement, said that 3,200 protective masks will be distributed based on need to hospitals and other medical facilities in Maine. BIW is a subsidiary of General Dynamics.

“We appreciate the support that companies like Bath Iron Works are providing us,” MaineHealth spokesman John Porter said. “Donations of personal protective equipment, like these N95 masks, are incredibly helpful. And this kind of demonstration of community support sends a wonderful message to our care team.”

“We commend health care workers in Maine and around the country for their tremendous dedication during this difficult time,” BIW President Dirk Lesko said.

The donation to MaineHealth comes after the shipyard’s parent company, General Dynamics, donated protective equipment to Bellevue Hospital in New York City last week.

General Dynamics continues to work with the White House to identify areas of greatest need for protective equipment. Over the past week, General Dynamics has donated more than 21,000 pieces of protective equipment to sites in New York city and Chicago. Those donations have included N95 masks, Tyvek and Kimberly-Clark suits, boot covers and face masks.

This week, Central Maine Power Company announced it was donating more than 6,000 protective masks to the Maine Emergency Management Agency. Those masks will be supplied to state health care workers and first responders, who will wear the masks when treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus that is causing the disease COVID-19.

