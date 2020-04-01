Gloria Hatch 1930 – 2020 BATH – Gloria Hatch, 89, passed away peacefully after a long illness at Dionne Commons on March 30, 2020. Born in Bath on May 1, 1930, she was the daughter of Maurice C. and Dorothy Burns Brown. She was educated in Bath schools and was a 1948 graduate of Morse High School. On Sept. 3, 1948, she married Russell J. Hatch, enjoying over 58 loving years together, and made their home in Bath. Early in their marriage she worked as manager of the children’s department at W.T. Grant Company. For many years she worked for her husband who owned Bath Printers, Inc. until their retirement. In 1991 they moved to Florida and returned to live in Bath in 2004. They enjoyed many summers at their cottage in Popham Beach, which they built in 1972. Gloria had an outgoing personality with many lifelong friends and enjoyed volunteering for the March of Dimes and the Girls Scouts as a day camp crafts counselor, and she especially enjoyed volunteering at Mid Coast Hospital in her later years. She enjoyed crafts, walking, gardening, exercising, golf, watching sports and taking pictures of friends and family. She was a big Red Sox fan. She enjoyed entertaining and playing cards with friends. She also loved animals, especially cats. Gloria is predeceased by her parents; and by her husband, Russell; and brothers, Arthur, Maurice Jr. and Robert. Surviving are two sons and their families, Brian and his wife Virginia, her granddaughter Kate and Kate’s husband Phil Saucier and great-grandchildren Louis and Ava; and son, Dean and his wife, Patricia and grandson, Ian Hatch. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care shown to Gloria by the staff at Dionne Commons. It has been much appreciated. Visiting hours are to be determined. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the Morse High School Scholarship Fund (checks payable in that name) and mailed to P.O. Box 1030 Bath, ME 04530

