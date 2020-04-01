SCARBOROUGH – Thomas Paul Dyro passed away quietly on March 27, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough, Maine.Tommy was born in Portland, Maine, on March 22, 1950, the son of Dorothy (Bakiewicz) Dyro and Frederick Dyro. He attended local schools, graduated from South Portland High School in 1968, then entered the Army where he was stationed in Korea. Upon his return, he worked as a laborer with local construction companies for many years. Tommy loved the oudoors, finding solace in fishing the rivers and lakes in Maine.Tommy lead a life very different from many. His strong faith guided him in helping others, lending compassion, wisdom and support so selflessly. To Portland family and friends, Tommy was a true pillar of strength.I will quote our brother David – “A transformed life sends hope to those that appear to have none.” Rest in Peace, Angel.He is survived by his loving siblings, Donna Dyro Wilkinson, David Dyro, Dennis Dyro, Janice Dyro Stockson, Anne Dyro Simpson, and Lisa Dyro, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Frederick Dyro, Jr. and Robert Dyro, his father Frederick Dyro, Sr. and his mother Dorothy Bakiewicz Dyro.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Donations may be made to The Maine Recovery Fund.

