SACO – Erwin Charles Warren, 98, passed away peacefully at Southern Maine Health Care, on April 1, 2020. He was born in Kennebunk, on August 22, 1921, the son of Harry and Alice Merrill Warren.A graduate of class of 1939 of Thornton Academy, Erwin was a proud supporter and founding member of the 1811 Society. He was able to use some of the credits from business classes at Thornton Academy to graduate early from Northeastern with a degree in Advanced Accounting. Erwin started working at a young age for his father at Warren Groceries while going to school. Once he graduated, he worked for the Pepperell, Saco Lowell, the City of Saco as an Auditor, JD Deering & Son, and Diamond Lumber. He worked at Diamond Lumber from 1957-1983 and served as the District Credit Manager and Field Auditor for their 26 stores in New England. He retired at the age of 62, so he and he wife Yvette could enjoy their time hunting and fishing, and spending summers at their cottage on Little Ossipee. Erwin was a member of the United Baptist Church, where he was the second oldest member and served as Trustee and Chairman of the Finance Committee. He was a director of the Little Ossipee Lake Association and an honorary Corporator of Saco and Biddeford Savings Institute. Erwin served 50-plus years a trustee of the Lucia Kimball Deering Trust and director of the Kimball Health Center. He was a member of the Historical Society of Saco and served as Chairman of the Saco Democratic Committee.He was predeceased by his wife, Yvette Ledoux Warren, in 2006.He is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at the United Baptist Church at a later date. He will be laid to rest beside Yvette at the Arundel Cemetery. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, is respectfully handling the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the United Baptist Church318 Main StreetSaco, ME 04072

