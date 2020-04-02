SACO – Rozina Brulotte, 98, left this world on March 30, 2020 and joined her husband Joseph to whom she was married for 69 years.She was born in Slovenia on March 4, 1922. She married Joseph in Italy while he was stationed there in the Army and came with him to the U.S. in 1947. She became a U.S. citizen on June 24, 1952.She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Biddeford and volunteered at their festivals every summer. She later joined Good Shepherd Parish.She was a talented seamstress, crafter and an accomplished cook. After her husband passed away, she moved to assisted living at Atlantic Heights Inn, in Saco, where she was beloved by the staff. She transitioned to Seal Rock where she passed away while in hospice care.She is survived by her sister, Anna and her husband, Angelo of Brewster, Mass., her three sons: Robert and his wife, Judith, of Biddeford, Raymond of Oxford and Reynold of Kennebunk.She also leaves three granddaughters: Sabrina and her husband Weldon of Texas, Melanie Brulotte of Fryeburg and Jessica Luiggi of Saco, along with four great-grandchildren, Drew Kiley and Cole, Emma and Mia Luiggi.She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in the U.S. as well as in Europe.Funeral services will be arranged by Hope Memorial Chapel at a later date. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

