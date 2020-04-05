Male:

DARRYL GERMAIN, Senior-Basketball

* Class AA North all-star, first-team

* SMAA all-star, third-team

* Captain

Germain hit a lot of big shots and played a leading role in helping the Rams make a memorable run to the regional final.

Germain saw limited time on varsity as a freshman, then stepped into the point guard role as a sophomore, earning mention on the SMAA All-Rookie team. As a junior, Germain averaged 10 points per game and made the league’s all-star second-team.

This winter, Germain averaged 11.5 points per game (10th in the league), as well as 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest and in an illustration of his willingness to take and make long range shots, he wound up third in the league in made 3-pointers with 37.

Highlights included a 29-point explosion in a season-opening win over Oxford Hills, 21 points in a victory over Lewiston, 16 points in a win over Cheverus, 21 points in Deering’s first win over Portland at the Portland Exposition Building since 2006 and 14 points in a second Rams’ victory over Portland, as Deering swept their rival for the first time since 2001-02.

Germain came up huge in the tournament too, posting a game-high 20 points, as well as five rebounds and three assists in a victory over Cheverus in the Class AA North quarterfinals, scoring 17 points and adding five rebounds in a semifinal round upset win over Bangor, then bowing out with a game-high 22 points in a regional final loss to eventual state champion Edward Little.

Darryl Germain, Deering’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, enjoyed a lot of memorable moments during his time in a Rams’ uniform and led his squad to some key victories this past season. His contributions to the program won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Todd Wing’s comment: “For four years, Darryl was a consistent leader on and off the court. He is well respected in the community and is a good role model for younger players.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Ben Onek (basketball)

2017-18 Owen McLaughlin (swimming)

2016-17 Ezra Chapola (track)

2015-16 Paolo DeMarco (track)

2014-15 Hany Ramadan (track)

2013-14 Eric Delmonte (swimming)

2012-13 Jared Bell (track)

2011-12 Jon Amabile (basketball)

2010-11 Jon Amabile (basketball)

2009-10 Eddie Tirabassi (basketball)

2008-09 E.J. Googins (swimming)

2007-08 Chris Smith (wrestling)

2006-07 Brandon Carbone (basketball)

2005-06 Allen Stein (wrestling)

2004-05 Kyle Johnson (swimming)

2003-04 Brian Vail (track)

Female:

MEGAN CUNNINGHAM, Sophomore-Skiing

* Eastern High School Championships qualifier

Deering’s girls’ Nordic ski team enjoyed a very strrong season and Cunningham was a huge reason why.

After a strong cross country running campaign, which saw her qualify for states as an individual, Cunningham was a force on skis all winter, despite going up against some of the state’s finest skiers, placing ninth at the Hornet Classic, winning a regular season meet on Deering’s home course and coming in third at the Sassi Classic.

At the state meet, Cunningham was fourth in the skate (17 minutes, 13.8 seconds), sixth in the classic (18:47.3) and fifth in the pursuit as the Rams placed second to Mt. Blue.

Cunningham then capped her campaign as Maine’s top female skier at the U-16s, placing seventh when all three individual events were combined.

“(Megan’s) outstanding performances at U16s demonstrates how much can be gained from a steady focus and persistent desire to improve,” said Deering coach George Aponte-Clarke.

The best news is that Megan Cunningham, Deering’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, still has two seasons to impress on the trails. Based on what we witnessed this winter, she’ll be a force to be reckoned with throughout her high school career.

Coach George Aponte-Clarke’s comment: “Megan’s growth as a skier and teammate was inspiring to the whole team. She always gave her best and did so with a smile as well as a deep drive to challenge herself to get faster and stronger. Megan has tremendous potential and I see much more to come from her in the seasons ahead.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Grace Tumavicus (skiing)

2017-18 Annah Rossvall (track)

2016-17 Tasia Titherington (basketball)

2015-16 Abi Ramirez (basketball)

2014-15 Amanda Brett (basketball)

2013-14 Emma Pontius (swimming)

2012-13 Genevieve Worthley (swimming)

2011-12 Genevieve Worthley (swimming)

2010-11 Kayla Burchill (basketball)

2009-10 Claire Ramonas (basketball)

2008-09 Diana Manduca (basketball)

2007-08 Diana Manduca (basketball)

2006-07 Nicole Garland (basketball)

2005-06 Emily Sweatt (swimming)

2004-05 Rebecca Schack (track)

2003-04 Megan Urban (basketball)

