Just days ago, I and millions of others received “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.”
Since Donald Trump, to maintain his self-importance, likes to have his name on everything, it seems only fitting that we now refer to this deadly illness as the “Trump Virus.”
That is what I will call it from now on. I hope you will, too.
Larry Dansinger
Bangor
