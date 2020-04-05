Just days ago, I and millions of others received “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.”

Since Donald Trump, to maintain his self-importance, likes to have his name on everything, it seems only fitting that we now refer to this deadly illness as the “Trump Virus.”

That is what I will call it from now on. I hope you will, too.

Larry Dansinger

Bangor

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles