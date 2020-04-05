Just days ago, I and millions of others received “President Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.”

Since Donald Trump, to maintain his self-importance, likes to have his name on everything, it seems only fitting that we now refer to this deadly illness as the “Trump Virus.”

That is what I will call it from now on. I hope you will, too.

Larry Dansinger

Bangor

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: