My theology tells me that when things go wrong, I should try to understand why and to see what good may come of it. Our political turmoil is not the cause of this pandemic, but our continuous deficit spending to keep our fragile economy afloat has left us with massive consumer, corporate and federal deficits, pitifully unprepared to deal with its consequences. The money urgently needed will not come from people who don’t have it.

The imposition of social distancing, though, does offer one invaluable opportunity – the opportunity for better homemaking. The blight of homelessness highlights the importance of this “occupation,” but since you don’t get paid for being a good husband, wife or parent, it is absurdly devalued. It is of immense importance. Lao Tse’s “ladder” says it all:

“If there is to be peace in the world,

“There must be peace in the nations.

“If there is to be peace in the nations,

“There must be peace in the cities.

“If there is to be peace in the cities,

“There must be peace between neighbors.

“If there is to be peace between neighbors,

“There must be peace in the home.

“If there is to be peace in the home,

“There must be peace in the heart.”

Perhaps a month or two at home is just what the Doctor Who Knows Best is ordering. It could certainly be good for what ails us. I pray that we use the time well.

George Dole

Bath

