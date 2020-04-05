Gov. Mills considers it essential for pharmacies and food markets to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, and we absolutely agree with that decision.
It is also essential that our glorious state parks reopen as soon as possible. For us, without them, our bodies will suffer and our souls will shrivel.
You could reopen them with signs that say that unless the 6-foot separation is observed in between family groups, you will have to again close the parks. And/or you could consider setting aside certain two-hour segments for seniors, for families, for the employed.
The outhouses should probably be closed as that is where we had seen people line up. (Proper warning of this should, of course, be given.)
As seniors in our mid-80s, we have no safe places to walk except our park, and our social isolation is lifted when we see others strolling and feeling the weight of the crisis lifted from their shoulders. The self isolation also is placing an enormous burden on those who who live alone and those who already deal with mental health issues. The parks provide relief.
We thank you, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, our state agency leaders and our legislators for their professionalism and dedication.
Please reopen the parks. Thank you.
Sandy and Ole Jaeger
Georgetown
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Source nominations drawing to a close
-
Food
Dine In Maine: How do you keep calm and carry on in these frightening times?
-
Food
Homefront: Braised chicken thighs are on the menu at Club Q this week
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Make it do – you don’t have to do without
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Praying, one way or another, as if our lives depended on it
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.