Gov. Mills considers it essential for pharmacies and food markets to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, and we absolutely agree with that decision.

It is also essential that our glorious state parks reopen as soon as possible. For us, without them, our bodies will suffer and our souls will shrivel.

Related Maine closing 10 state parks and beaches to stem tide of coronavirus

You could reopen them with signs that say that unless the 6-foot separation is observed in between family groups, you will have to again close the parks. And/or you could consider setting aside certain two-hour segments for seniors, for families, for the employed.

The outhouses should probably be closed as that is where we had seen people line up. (Proper warning of this should, of course, be given.)

As seniors in our mid-80s, we have no safe places to walk except our park, and our social isolation is lifted when we see others strolling and feeling the weight of the crisis lifted from their shoulders. The self isolation also is placing an enormous burden on those who who live alone and those who already deal with mental health issues. The parks provide relief.

We thank you, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, our state agency leaders and our legislators for their professionalism and dedication.

Please reopen the parks. Thank you.

Sandy and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: