BIDDEFORD — The McArthur Library building in Biddeford remains closed to the public until at least the end of April. But that doesn’t mean the library’s services have ended.

Library staff are working remotely to produce a wide range of online and live programs for all ages. They are readily available through a variety of channels (phone, email, and social media messaging) to assist with any inquiries about e-resources, programming or any library service. Staff are actively replying to voicemails and messages. In addition, while the building is closed all items on loan have had due dates extended, and fines will not be charged. Patrons should retain these materials at home until the library re-opens.

While the library building is closed, you can:

• Check the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for regular updates and programs

• Visit McArthur Library’s website at www.mcarthurlibrary.org

• Call Library staff at 284-4181 and leave a message if we are not available

If you have a specific topic or interest area to email us about, refer to the list below.

Important email addresses:

• General Help [email protected]

• cloudLibrary e-books and e-audiobooks help [email protected]

• Teen Services [email protected]

• Children’s Services [email protected]

• Reference Question Assistance [email protected]

• Special Collections / Local History [email protected]

• Technology Assistance [email protected]

Social Media, Programs and Resource Links

• Facebook: facebook.com/mcarthurpubliclibrary Instagram: instagram.com/mcarthur.library

• Friday Knitting Group Virtual Meeting Room @ 10 am: https://meet.jit.si/McArthurKnittingGroup

• Library Programming on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/1557959

• Library Programming on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpgUL7u7HEkJvygIOKq825A

• Subscribe to McArthur Library Newsletters (including Books, Events and More): http://libraryaware.com/2169/Subscribers/Subscribe?showonlynewsletterlists=true

• Even more online resources can be found at https://www.mcarthurlibrary.org/mca-online-programs.htm

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: