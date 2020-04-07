With the arrival of Holy Week, culminating in Easter for most Christian congregations on April 12, and for Orthodox worshipers on April 19, many congregations are offering online services this year as they mark the resurrection.

Churches have suspended regular services during the COVID-19 pandemic and are reaching out to their congregations in other ways.

First Parish Congregational Church the Rev. Scott Cousineau said the Saco church has streamlined services through You Tube for years, and is expanding to Facebook, as well as keeping in touch with parishioners who don’t have the ability to watch online services.

“Our deacons and calling committee have made a concerted effort to reach out and call church members who are not online, those who live alone and live in the nursing facilities,” he said, noting even members who are connected are feeling alone, and miss worshiping together with friends.

“We’re maintaining a sense of community as best as we’re able and recognize this will end,” said Cousineau. He said the church community will soon start planning for a celebration — something to look forward to — when the pandemic crisis is over.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said parishioners across Maine feel the loss of being able to gather for communion and worship.

“In this case, however, it can be seen as an act of love we show to one another,” the bishop said in a statement. “By remaining apart, we slow the spread of this horrible disease. As such, our sacrifice becomes an opportunity to show one another in our own lives what the Eucharist makes known to us: God loves us.”

Deeley said the Diocese is grateful for the online viewership and participation.

“We pray for all those affected by the novel coronavirus, those in the service of providing health care, and the common good,” he said. “May we find strength in the community the Lord gives us. May it remind us of His presence in our lives. And may we always know that trusting in the Lord Jesus will help us bring God’s mercy and love into the world through our care for one another.”

Here is a sampling of services from Old Orchard Beach to Kennebunk, and points in between; others may be available – call your church to check.

For Catholic worshipers at Holy Spirit Parish, including St. Martha in Kennebunk, services may be viewed at: holyspiritme.org.

For Catholic parishioners in Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach, services will be livestreamed on the Good Shepherd Parish Facebook page.

At First Parish Church in Saco, the Easter Sunday service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. The You Tube channel may be access through the church website at: firstparishsaco.org.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco and Biddeford offers an online meeting at 10 a.m., accessible at: uuchurchsaocbiddeford.com.

The United Baptist Church in Saco offers an audio service at: unitedbaptistsaco.org.

In Biddeford, New Life Church offers online services at 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays at nlc.today, and Grace Point Church offers online services at their Facebook page.

Kennebunk Baptist Church offers video messages on its website at: kennebunkbaptistchurch.org.

South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport offers online services at: southchurchucc.org.

First Congregational Church in Kennebunkport offers a service on their Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.

First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk offers online series at their website: Kennebunk.org.

In Old Orchard Beach, the Salvation Army online services can be found at https://nne.salvationarmy.org/OldOrchard.

For Orthodox Easter Holy Week, which begins April 12 and culminates on April 19, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco is recommending prayers and services in the home every morning at 8:30 a m. and in the evening at 6:30 p.m. These will be Matins/Orthros and Vespers. Parishioners should use the site AGES Initiatives or http://agesinitiatives.com/ for the text of services. Services may be chanted or read.

