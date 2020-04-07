With the growth of the cannabis industry, warehouse space in southern Maine is at a premium. Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a 14,250± SF steel building that is conveniently located right off Route 25 in the Gorham Industrial Park and less than six miles to I-95.

Built in 2006, this industrial-zoned building is ADA accessible and has an energy efficient LED lighting system. It has three truck bays, including one at dock height, and 20-foot ceilings. Unique to this warehouse are its clear span floor plan with no interior columns and a floor drainage system, which is convenient for agricultural operations as well as for cleaning equipment or vehicles. All systems have been updated within the last ten years

Prospective buyers have options for their own use as well as leasing to tenants. The warehouse is currently subdivided into two spaces with separate entrances, each with access to an overhead door. One is approximately 9,350± SF, which includes a 1,530± SF office, and one is approximately 4,900± SF.

The larger tenant will be vacating June 30, but with high demand and limited availability within Gorham Industrial Park, finding the next occupant should be a quick process.

17 Gorham Industrial Parkway is listed at $1,490,000 by Mark Malone, CCIM and Brandon Mitchell, Associate Broker of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mark at 207-773-6000; 207-772-2422 or at [email protected]. Please contact Brandon at 207-358-7057; 207-415-7982 or at [email protected].

