PORTLAND– Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for lease a highly visible retail property in the heart of the Old Port shopping district.

This 1,676± SF space is on Portland’s busiest brick sidewalks, surrounded by the unique, independent stores that make the neighborhood a prime shopping destination. Pedestrians from Commercial St., the ferry and cruise terminals and surrounding hotels all converge on the cobblestone streets and hanging wooden signs at the corners of Moulton, Fore and Exchange Streets.

For 28 years, this property was the original storefront of Mexicali Blues, which now has five locations. The space became available when Mexicali Blues re-located their flagship to a larger storefront at 217 Commercial St.

9 Moulton St. is the perfect site for another retail launching pad. The storefront features two, box bay windows for prominent displays—wide sidewalks have room for plenty of window shoppers. The open floor plan allows for creative configuration of merchandise and the space includes a bathroom and break room.

Tenant will be responsible for heat, hot water and central air.

9 Moulton St. is offered for lease at $40/SF MG by Peter Harrington, Broker, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact him at 207-772-0088; 207-318-8888 or at [email protected].

