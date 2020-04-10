Maine hospitals and other health care providers will receive an immediate infusion of $145.8 million to bolster their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement Friday that $30 billion of aid is being distributed immediately to health care providers in Maine and across the country as part of the federal CARES Act, which includes $100 billion of funding for health care providers.

“This funding is vital to protecting the health and safety of Mainers and will provide critical support to our doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who are on the frontlines,” Collins and King said in the statement. “We are pleased that this funding was distributed so quickly, and we will continue to ensure that all health care providers have the resources they need to continue to respond to this pandemic and treat patients.”

Across the state, 1,681 health care providers will receive funding, which will be used to reimburse providers for health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to coronavirus, and to ensure uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory diseased caused by the virus.

