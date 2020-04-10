GORHAM – Stephen J. Dreher, of Gorham died of ALS on March 31, 2020 surrounded by his family in his home. Mr. Dreher was born in Terre Haute, Ind. on Feb. 2, 1943, son of Joseph W. Dreher and Karolyn Trout of that city.He lived in Baldwinsville, NY, from March 1947 until October 2015, when he moved to Gorham. He was a 1960 graduate of Baldwinsville Academy and Central School, and also a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He served in the United States Army in Korea, and worked for the United States Postal Service in Liverpool, NY. In addition to local volunteer work, Mr. Dreher sang in many local choruses, including, for some 30 years, the Syracuse Opera Chorus. He also collected material about Pettit’s Battery B, a Civil War artillery company recruited in the Baldwinsville area in 1861. He was predeceased in 2015 by his wife, Judith Manley. He is survived by four children, Joseph B. (Kaori) Dreher of Kyoto, Japan, Katherine Elizabeth (Mikael) Tillström of Östersund, Sweden, Amy C. Dreher of Forest Hills, NY, and Rebecca A. Dreher of Portland; and by three grandchildren, Peter and Lina Tillström, and Yuri Dreher. To express condolences or to participate in Stephen’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the ALS Association

