The coronavirus pandemic has compelled the state to put its planned June debut of the state’s long-awaited recreational cannabis market on indefinite hold.

“It now appears as though a spring launch of Maine’s adult use industry is simply unrealistic,” said Erik Gundersen, director of the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy. “Public health experts have clearly communicated that they cannot answer what social distancing or other guidance may be in effect as we approach late spring and early summer.”

The pandemic has also caused local communities likely to host the industry’s first grows, processing labs, retail stores and, perhaps most importantly, its testing labs to postpone their governmental authorizations of these activities, Gundersen noted.

Under state law, all recreational products must be tested for potency and safety before sales can occur.

In a letter to industry stakeholders issued Friday, Gundersen said he would not speculate on when rollout might occur, saying there were just too many unknowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide an accurate prediction.

In the past, Gundersen had told state budget forecasters that first sales would begin by July 1.

