The Assumption College Department of Athletics announced that Madison York, of Scarborough, has earned a spot on the 2020 Worcester, Massachusetts’ school Women’s Lacrosse team. Though the spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, York, Class of 2021, competed in the first three games of the season.

Audrey Jones, Class of 2023, and Emily Keenan, Class of 2020, made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: