The Assumption College Department of Athletics announced that Madison York, of Scarborough, has earned a spot on the 2020 Worcester, Massachusetts’ school Women’s Lacrosse team. Though the spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, York, Class of 2021, competed in the first three games of the season.
Audrey Jones, Class of 2023, and Emily Keenan, Class of 2020, made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: April 10
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: April 10
-
Editorials
Our View: We need to hear the president’s plan for reopening the economy
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If you employ house cleaners, keep paying them
-
Scarborough Leader
20 for 20: ecomaine recognizes 20 ‘sustainable Mainers’ with 2020 eco-Excellence Awards