Dylan Campbell, Edward Little senior defenseman: Campbell was the leader for a Red Eddies defense that had to play stout in multiple close, low-scoring games.

Dylan Cunningham, Messalonskee senior forward: The Class B North player of the year, Cunningham led all classes with 41 goals and added 22 assists.

Owen Drummey, Falmouth junior forward: Drummey, a captain, paced the Yachtsmen with 31 points during the regular season, which put him among the leaders in Class A scoring.

Dawson Gendreau, Scarborough senior forward: A Travis Roy Award finalist, Gendreau was the leading goal scorer in Class A with 22, to go along with 11 assists during the regular season.

Ethan Jasa, Scarborough senior defenseman: A Travis Roy semifinalist, Jasa was a key piece for the defensive-minded Red Storm, and he added a team-high 18 assists during the regular season.

Scout Masse, Brunswick senior defenseman: The Class B South defenseman of the year and a finalist for the Evans Spear Award, Masse was the leading scorer for the Dragons, totaling 17 points from the blue line.

Liam McGibbons, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete senior goalie: A Travis Roy Award finalist, McGibbon had a .929 save percentage during the regular season, and he stood tall in both games against state champion Lewiston.

Andy Moore, Greely senior forward: Moore’s points were down from last year, but his importance grew as the Rangers repeated as Class B state champions. Moore won Class B South’s Evans Spear Award as its top senior player.

Kurtis Pelletier, Lewiston senior forward: Pelletier capped a top offensive season by scoring both goals in the Class A final. He totaled 21 goals and 16 assists, including the playoffs.

Ryan Pomerleau, Lewiston senior forward: A Travis Roy Award finalist, Pomerleau was second in scoring for the Blue Devils and assisted on the winning goal in the state final.

Cooper Ryan, Hampden Academy junior goalie: A Class B North first-team selection, Ryan had a .932 save percentage during the regular season for a team that lost just one game.

Jackson Wilson, Cheverus senior forward: The leading scorer in Class B South and a Spear Award finalist, Wilson paced the Stags with 35 goals and added 17 assists.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Norm Gagne, Edward Little: The Red Eddies were 1-10 and on a 10-game losing streak before Gagne led a turnaround that saw them win seven straight to end the regular season. EL then knocked off both of last year’s Class A state finalists before taking Scarborough to triple overtime in the semifinals.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: