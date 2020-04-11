Dylan Campbell, Edward Little senior defenseman: Campbell was the leader for a Red Eddies defense that had to play stout in multiple close, low-scoring games. 

Dylan Cunningham, Messalonskee senior forward: The Class B North player of the year, Cunningham led all classes with 41 goals and added 22 assists. 

Owen Drummey, Falmouth junior forward: Drummey, a captain, paced the Yachtsmen with 31 points during the regular season, which put him among the leaders in Class A scoring. 

Dawson Gendreau, Scarborough senior forward: A Travis Roy Award finalist, Gendreau was the leading goal scorer in Class A with 22, to go along with 11 assists during the regular season. 

Ethan Jasa, Scarborough senior defenseman: A Travis Roy semifinalist, Jasa was a key piece for the defensive-minded Red Storm, and he added a team-high 18 assists during the regular season. 

Scout Masse, Brunswick senior defenseman: The Class B South defenseman of the year and a finalist for the Evans Spear Award, Masse was the leading scorer for the Dragons, totaling 17 points from the blue line. 

Liam McGibbons, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete senior goalie: A Travis Roy Award finalist, McGibbon had a .929 save percentage during the regular season, and he stood tall in both games against state champion Lewiston. 

Andy Moore, Greely senior forward: Moore’s points were down from last year, but his importance grew as the Rangers repeated as Class B state champions. Moore won Class B South’s Evans Spear Award as its top senior player. 

Kurtis Pelletier, Lewiston senior forward: Pelletier capped a top offensive season by scoring both goals in the Class A final. He totaled 21 goals and 16 assists, including the playoffs.   

Ryan Pomerleau, Lewiston senior forward: A Travis Roy Award finalist, Pomerleau was second in scoring for the Blue Devils and assisted on the winning goal in the state final. 

Cooper Ryan, Hampden Academy junior goalie: A Class B North first-team selection, Ryan had a .932 save percentage during the regular season for a team that lost just one game.

Jackson Wilson, Cheverus senior forward: The leading scorer in Class B South and a Spear Award finalist, Wilson paced the Stags with 35 goals and added 17 assists. 

COACH OF THE YEAR 

Norm Gagne, Edward Little: The Red Eddies were 1-10 and on a 10-game losing streak before Gagne led a turnaround that saw them win seven straight to end the regular season. EL then knocked off both of last year’s Class A state finalists before taking Scarborough to triple overtime in the semifinals. 

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
brunswick dragons, cheverus stags, edward little red eddies, falmouth yachtsmen, freeport falcons, greely rangers, hampden broncos, lewiston blue devils, Messalonskee Eagles, scarborough red storm, south portland red riots, waynflete flyers
Related Stories
Latest Articles