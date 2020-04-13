As a seasonal homeowner in a southern Maine resort community who is currently under a mandated “stay at home” order in another state, I’ve been appalled at the “Us” vs “Them” ugliness expressed in social media this past week.

A man suggested that beach parking should only be allowed for vehicles with Maine license plates. A woman encouraged local grocery stores to check IDs and restrict shopping to “locals.” These weren’t random, but among hundreds of similar posts until comments were shut down by the site Administrator.

It so happens that the exponential increase in “positives” in Maine exceeds that of many states from which visitors may arrive. Hence, transmission from a local to a visitor is as likely as the reverse.

Out-of-state seasonal homeowners, some paying substantially more in local property taxes than their hateful critics, are not foreign invaders. They, along with vacationers who spend their vacation dollars, help support the local economy – heavily concentrated on tourism – that employs countless locals.

With such an adversarial tone toward “outsiders,” who will be supporting inns, restaurants, bars and shops? Are property tax dollars as unwelcome as out-of-state license plates?

Very sad for someone who routinely touts: “Maine – the way life should be.”

Carol Townsend

Kennebunk

