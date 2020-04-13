Occupants of over 50 cars at the parking lot of St. John’s Community Center on Pleasant Street in Brunswick prayed during the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament on Easter Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Fr. Patrick Agbodi of All Saints Parish in Brunswick lead prayers via Facebook Live.

The Blessed Sacrament was placed in the opened, glass gymnasium doors opposite the parking lot.

“It was a great showing,” said Charleen Foley, business coordinator at the parish, in the release. “We made sure they were spaced out by six foot spaces and everyone stayed in their cars. The weather was perfect and the prayers were plentiful.”

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament is a manner of honoring the Holy Eucharist as it is placed in the view of the faithful for the purpose of paying devotions before it.

