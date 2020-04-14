For those who were without electric power because of the recent snowstorm, give credit where credit is due. The major reason that there were well over 200,000 Maine customers without electricity is not the wet, sticky snow. The main reason is that the utility companies have not been doing the protective tree work that was needed to prevent such a calamity. It saves money to not do it.
For those who ask why the preventive work was not being done, here is the answer. Such work costs money, and the longer it is not done, the greater the disaster when we get a big storm.
Now one might ask why the utility companies are so remiss. It is partly due to the failure of our Maine Public Utilities Commission to hold the utilities’ feet to the fire. For the reason why that did not happen, you only need to ask the Maine Legislature why they neutered the PUC and listened to the utility lobbyists instead of the consumers of Maine.
I have been told repeatedly by the PUC that they no longer have the authority to force the utilities to protect the consumer. That being said the next question is why we even need a PUC if it no longer protects the Maine consumer. That’s a very good question that you need to ask your legislative representative. Most will either just shrug their shoulders or give you many weasel words. The fault lies with the Legislature – just ask the PUC.
George A. Fogg
North Yarmouth
