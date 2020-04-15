Feeling housebound, but still want to mark Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22?

While plans for outdoor celebrations that involve people getting together are canceled this year, people can still mark the occasion through May 1.

Planeteers of Southern Maine is hosting a Climate Community Clothesline, encouraging southern Maine residents to create a flag or pennant, no larger than the size of a pillowcase, hang it and send a photo.

“When it comes to the planet, what’s your passion? What’s your peeve,” asked Andrea Roth Kimmich of Planeteers of Southern Maine. Whatever it may be, your earth passion or peeve can be outlined on a flag, she noted.

Participants should hang it on a front door, in a window, along a fence, or from a clothesline, take a photo, and send it, along with a title and name to [email protected] and to SoMePlaneteers on Instagram, with hashtag, #EarthDay2020.

Participants are encouraged to leave their flag or pennant hanging until May 1.

“Once we’re able to come together again, we’ll string them together and the (photo) collection can become a traveling “show,” with ceremonies along the way,” said Kimmich.

She said group submissions are welcome.

