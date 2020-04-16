I write to give a big thank you to Gov. Mills and her team for her leadership during this chaotic, dangerous and stressful time.
Every day in this pandemic, I am grateful for the steady and thoughtful leadership she has provided to Maine. This crisis has been unrelenting in the last month. There is no training for a crisis like this, but, like Churchill and FDR, she is a leader for the times.
As we “flatten the curve” she will be faced with similarly important decisions, regarding how to get our tourism-based economy back to work safely for employees, customers and all the people of Maine. With the drop in income and sales tax receipts, balancing the state budget will be another challenge.
The days ahead will not be easy, but I know we will be better off because of her leadership.
Mary Ann Lynch
Cape Elizabeth
