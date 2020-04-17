BATH — Midcoast Maine Community Action is providing a meal program to serve children who are experiencing food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any child under the age of 19 living in northern Cumberland, Sagadahoc or Lincoln County may benefit.

For MMCA’s Head Start families, pickup may include extras such as produce, school supplies, toiletries and special requests. MMCA’s meal sites will be open during school vacation week from April 20-24.

Since meal funding comes from the same federal nutrition programs providing meals at public schools and YMCAs, families cannot receive lunches from more than one location. However, since MMCA is not providing breakfasts, those meals can be obtained from other sites.

If a family requires food delivery, contact Head Start offices at 442-7963 and those services may be coordinated if volunteers are available.

“As we move through this challenging time, we will continue to work so that families in our communities have what they need to ensure the well-being of their children,” said Claire Berkowitz, MMCA president/CEO. “And we will do this work using protocols to ensure the health and safety of our staff and children and families we serve.”

MMCA’s meals are provided through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and include grab-and-go bags with seven lunches and seven snacks for every child under age 19 in a household.

The pickup days and times are as follows:

Wednesdays

2-4 p.m., Bath Head Start, 34 Wing Farm Parkway

Thursdays

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Pejepscot Head Start Center, 14 Pejepscot Village, Main Street, Topsham

2-4 p.m., Salt Bay Area Head Start, 5 Sheepscot Road, Newcastle

2-4 p.m., Friendship Street Head Start Center School, 129 Friendship St., Waldoboro

Fridays

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Brunswick Head Start, 35A Gurnet Road

