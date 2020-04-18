The front page of the April 14 Press Herald informed readers of the topic of a news article on Page A6: “Over 70 state lawmakers plead with Bath Iron Works to protect (its) workers.”
Three cheers to BIW for its refusal to halt operations in an effort either to protect its own workers from coronavirus, or to prevent them from spreading it to the 15 Maine counties in which they live.
BIW is really taking the concept of “merchants of death” to the next level.
Lincoln Paine
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 18, narrated by Isaiah Harris
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine authors find an eager audience with virtual events
-
Health care
Family of deceased resident of Belfast nursing home raises alarm over patient care
-
Opinion
Commentary: Crisis gives policymakers, families chance to learn from Maine’s charter schools
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Targeting Maine to reopen ignores flaws in data
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.