The front page of the April 14 Press Herald informed readers of the topic of a news article on Page A6: “Over 70 state lawmakers plead with Bath Iron Works to protect (its) workers.”

Three cheers to BIW for its refusal to halt operations in an effort either to protect its own workers from coronavirus, or to prevent them from spreading it to the 15 Maine counties in which they live.

BIW is really taking the concept of “merchants of death” to the next level.

Lincoln Paine

Portland

