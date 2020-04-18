Re: “Worldwide infections surge past 2 million; U.S. deaths top 28,000” (April 16, Page A12):
The Thursday Press Herald informed us that our state of Maine is on Dr. Deborah Birx’s list of nine states that might choose to move forward toward opening the economy. Dr. Birx (coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force) based her judgment on our number of confirmed cases of coronavirus being under 1,000. But those of us who live here know for a fact that the number of available tests has been anything but optimal.
Dr. Nirav Shah, who leads our Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, warns us often that the number of reported cases underrepresents the reality. The real number of cases is actually much higher.
Everyone wants to return to normal economic life as soon as safely possible, but we should not support a plan based on a faulty incorrect number of cases.
An informed estimate of the number of cases should be foundational. Also foundational should be widespread antibody testing as well as ramped-up diagnostic testing and tracing.
Judith Tydings
South Thomaston
