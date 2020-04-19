BRUNSWICK — Nine members of the Bowdoin College women’s rugby team have been named in All-National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division III honors.

The Polar Bears, who claimed the NIRA Division III title last fall, finished the year with a record of 8-2, defeated the University of New England for the crown, 27-5 on Nov. 17.

Bowdoin had seven members make First Team, including Hannah Zuklie, Ashlynn Autrey, Claire Carges, Sara Nelson, Catherine Patti, Ella Garnett and Sophia Karris. Safiya Osei and Amber Ramos were both named NIRA Division III Honorable Mention honorees.

