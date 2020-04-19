BRUNSWICK — Nine members of the Bowdoin College women’s rugby team have been named in All-National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division III honors.

The Polar Bears, who claimed the NIRA Division III title last fall, finished the year with a record of 8-2, defeated the University of New England for the crown, 27-5 on Nov. 17.

Bowdoin had seven members make First Team, including Hannah ZuklieAshlynn AutreyClaire CargesSara NelsonCatherine PattiElla Garnett and Sophia KarrisSafiya Osei and Amber Ramos were both named NIRA Division III Honorable Mention honorees.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles