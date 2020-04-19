A large barn was destroyed Sunday afternoon in a blaze on Gorham Road in Scarborough, firefighters said.

There were no injuries, and the family living on the property can still stay in their house, which is separate from the ruined structure, Scarborough Fire Capt. Bruce Quint said.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 160 Gorham Road shortly after 1 p.m., he said. They arrived within 10 minutes, and saw that the 30-by-40-foot barn was engulfed in flames.

“The building at that point was essentially a loss,” Quint said.

The roof collapsed soon thereafter, but firefighters were able to save some outlying smaller structures.

Firefighters had the blaze under control shortly before 2 p.m., and the last crews returned to the station around 4 p.m. Scarborough had assistance from Biddeford and Portland, Quint said.

