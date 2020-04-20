I have just finished watching Dr. Shah’s update on television. Over the past several days watching his updates and the respectful, deliberate way he asks/answers reporters’ questions is a breath of fresh air.
We here in Maine are blessed to have people like Dr. Shah. His civil and well-informed approach to keeping Mainers up to date is welcomed by me. His demeanor and tone of voice is calming and reassuring. Because of these facts, I have every confidence that the information I’m receiving is as accurate and up to date as possible.
I want to make sure that Dr. Shah gets a great big thanks from my family! We hope you and your family stay safe.
Steven Pomelow
Gorham
