Maine’s spring wild turkey season will open early and the required tagging of the big-game bird by hunters will be suspended this hunting season in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced Tuesday.

The requirement to tag birds at registration stations is being suspended in order to comply with social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.

There will be two youth hunting days this spring – Saturday, April 25, and Monday, April 27 (instead of only May 2), and adult hunters will take the field on May 2, giving both youth hunters and adult hunters an extra day to hunt. The season will conclude as scheduled on June 6. All license and permit requirements apply, as do spring bag limits: one to two birds, depending on the part of the state where the bird is harvested.

Biologists use the tagging process to gather information about harvest numbers and turkey population health, but the one-time tagging suspension is not expected to impact the health of the state’s turkey population, said Maine Wildlife Division Director Nate Webb.

Maine has an estimated wild turkey population of around 70,000 birds and hunters generally harvest between 3,000 and 6,000 birds, according to IFW.

“It does make enforcement a little more challenging,” Webb said. “But it’s not dissimilar to other species where there is no registration required, like with brook trout. We believe these measures are in the best interests of the hunters and the tagging stations” because of the pandemic.

In order to try and gather the biological data lost through the suspension of the registration requirement, IFW may ask turkey permit holders to fill out a post-hunt survey about how many birds they harvested and the locations.

Hunters also will be asked to report a banded turkey if they harvest one from the state’s wild turkey study. Information on how to do so is on the band.

In 2018, IFW started a wild turkey study with the University of Maine to help get more refined turkey population estimates across Maine’s 29 Wildlife Management Districts. With one more year left in the study, IFW does not have updated turkey population estimates – but expects to in another two years, Webb said.

There are roughly 250 banded male turkey in the field right now, spread out across the state, said Maine Wildlife Biologist Kelsey Sullivan.

