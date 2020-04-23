ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia officials have announced that the park’s visitor centers and campgrounds will open later than usual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All park roads, facilities, restrooms, carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor centers and services are currently closed but trails, except for those closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons, are open. The closed trails include Precipice Trail, Jordan Cliffs Trail, Valley Cove Trail, and a portion of the Orange & Black Path.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center, which usually opens May 1, will remain closed until at least June 1. The Sieur de Monts Visitor Center, which normally opens the first Saturday in May, will not open for the season until at least June 15.

The park’s four campgrounds — Blackwoods, Seawall, Schoodic Woods and Duck Harbor — which normally open at varying times between May 1 and May 21, will not open until at least June 15. Campers who have already made reservations for May or early June will receive refunds.

The park also announced that the start of concessions operations might be delayed. Those include Jordan Pond House, the Cadillac Mountain and Thunder Hole gift shops and Wildwood Stables.

“We recognize that at times like these, outdoor spaces fill our needs to connect with the world around us,” park officials said in a press release.

“However, we have a responsibility to ensure this need doesn’t outweigh the protection of these places and the protection of our local communities, employees and visitors. We ask the public to please recreate safely and responsibly.”

